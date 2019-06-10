FCC authorizes second wave of rural broadband funding

But critics say the FCC's plan to bridge the digital divide in Rural America leaves a lot to be desired. Last week, the agency voted to cap funding for its Universal Service Fund, which will limit funds available for rural schools and libraries. The agency has also been criticized for faulty data-gathering methods on coverage areas. The FCC is currently investigating mobile providers for potentially lying about their coverage maps. Microsoft last year found that far fewer Americans have access to high-speed internet than FCC data suggests. Unfortunately, the problem may soon get worse; the commission last October voted to do away with requirements that cable operators report information on broadband speeds and subscribers.