Image credit: Square Enix
'Final Fantasy VIII' is getting its own, less-involved remaster

Square Enix will never be done mining its back catalog.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
31m ago in Design
Square Enix

Final Fantasy VIII, which curiously missed out on the journey to the Nintendo Switch when the rest of the series was ported over, is back. The reason for the delay? Square Enix was working on another remaster. To that point, the characters' battle models are more polished than the original, and even the higher-resolution PC version. Don't expect entirely reinvented battle systems or episodic content like Final Fantasy VII Remake, however. This is a humbler re-polish for 2019 (it will launch later this year) and will come to PS4, Xbox, Nintendo's Switch and Steam. See how it'll look in the trailer below.

