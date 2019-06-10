Show More Results

Gmail’s ‘dynamic email’ will be available to everyone July 2nd.

RSVP to an event or fill out a survey without leaving your inbox.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
1h ago in Internet
You'll soon be able to do a lot more in Gmail -- without ever leaving your inbox. Google will make AMP-powered "dynamic emails" for Gmail available to the general public on July 2nd, following a beta release to paying G Suite customers earlier this year. You've undoubtedly encountered AMP, or "accelerated mobile pages" if you've opened a link on your phone; it's a Google-built protocol that can load web pages using it a lot more quickly.

With AMP in Gmail, users perform web-based tasks right in their inbox, such as filling out forms, RSVPing to an event, responding to an edit in Google Docs, or browsing images in a carousel. The feature will only be available for Gmail on the web, with mobile due to come at an unspecified date.

It's highly likely you've already seen AMP for Gmail in action. Earlier this year, Google cleared several of its partners to send out dynamic emails, including Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest, and redBus. While the list will likely get bigger, don't expect an onslaught of dynamic emails right away. Before being cleared for AMP support, Google does a privacy and security vetting of each partner.

Google

AMP support for Gmail will be a nice perk for the productivity obsessed or those with a burning hatred of too many tabs. Even for the rest of us, it'll be a useful timesaver for tasks like changing hotel reservations or editing documents. Dynamic emails will launch by default on July 2nd, so you won't have to move a muscle to enable the feature.

