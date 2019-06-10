Indian streaming giant broke Safari support to deal with security hole

The company publicly blamed "technical limitations" in Safari for the sudden lack of support, but the tipsters said this wasn't the truth. They instead said that Hotstar fully intended on restoring Safari support once it had patched the flaw on its side, and the site appeared to have resumed working at the time we wrote this.

Hotstar declined to comment.

It's a drastic measure, but not completely shocking if accurate. Hotstar is a massive service with over 300 million users and ample demand, at one point raking in 18 million viewers for a live cricket match. If it doesn't immediately close a security gap like this, it's effectively laying out the welcome mat to pirates. The temporary loss of some of Hotstar's audience was likely worthwhile if it meant reassuring creators that their videos were safe.