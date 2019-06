Outriders is a new "dark, modern shooter" as described by People Can Fly, the developers behind Gears of War: Judgment and Bulletstorm. It will be a co-op shooter for one to three players, and releasing on Xbox One, PS4 and PC in summer 2020. The Outriders are a genetically engineered species tied to the Marvel Universe yet the M-word was conspicuously absent during Square Enix's E3 announcement. Here's the first look: