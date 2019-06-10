Razer’s 'mental performance' drink probably won't quench its thirst

To no one's surprise, it won't come cheap. You can buy Respawn in 20-pack boxes for $25 in flavors like Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Pomegranate Watermelon and Tropical Pineapple. And if you want to flaunt your fondness for the brand by getting the official shaker cup? That's another $30 -- and no, there's no Chroma lighting to match your PC. Respawn is available now in the US through both Amazon and Razer's websie, so you at least won't have to wait to give it a try.

The introduction comes somewhat out of left field, even for a company known to broaden is horizons, but it's not shocking. Although Respawn is technically a stand-alone company, it could serve as a way to push the Razer brand in the gaming community. After all, numerous streamers (like DrDisRespect and Viss) have G Fuel sponsorships. This could put Razer in front of a similar number of eyeballs, even if they don't immediately associate it with Respawn. It'll also give Razer a side business that isn't as easily destabilized by the ups and downs of gaming hardware.