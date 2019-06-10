The Marvel's Avengers game arrives May 15th, 2020

This new Avengers title takes place in San Francisco as the team opens its West Coast HQ when the situation (as they're wont to do in the Marvel Universe) goes sideways. You'll be able to complete the campaign either solo or with the help of up to three co-op partners. The game features top-flight voice talent including Troy Baker (Joe from The Last of Us), who voices Tony Stark, while Nolan North (aka Nathan Drake) lends his verbal skills to Thor and Laura Bailey plays Black Widow.

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and Deus Ex studio Eidos-Montreal have both signed onto the project. Best of all, the game will not include any sorts of loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios. Plus, as Eidos-Montreal executives announced during the event, the studios plan to continue expanding the roster of playable heroes and have no intention of charging players for the additions.

Square Enix also announced that Avengers will be coming to Google's new Stadia game streaming service -- in addition to PS4, PC and Xbox One -- upon its launch on May 15th, 2020.