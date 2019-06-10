Scotland will build a massive battery to store excess wind power

The batteries will also release short bursts of power to fill in the second-by-second fluctuations in the wind-generated electricity. Construction is set to begin at the Whitelee wind farm early next year, and the battery is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020. A string of similar projects will follow across at least six of Scottish Power's other renewable energy sites.

Just months ago Scottish Power sold its last four gas power stations in England. The company plans to focus exclusively on renewable power, and this battery storage project is a critical step. In 2017, Tesla experimented with similar battery storage systems in California and Hawaii, but they have yet to catch on in the US. Perhaps, with a model from the UK and a recent $500 million push from Michael Bloomberg to close the remaining coal-fired power plants, battery storage systems might find a footing in the US, too.