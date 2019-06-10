Watch AMD's E3 2019 event here

AMD is about to go live with its E3 2019 Next Horizon Gaming event, and we're expecting plenty of new details on their Navi GPU line. Post-Computex, we're waiting to hear more on what these cards can do, including information about ray tracing. While AMD has said little about the feature yet, both Sony and Microsoft have said their new consoles will use these GPUs and support ray tracing. While we might hear some news about CPUs, we're expecting for it to stay gaming-focused. The stream will be live at 3PM PT here: