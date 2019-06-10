Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: AMD
save
Save
share

Watch AMD's E3 2019 event here

More on AMD's Navi GPUs at the Next Horizon Gaming event.
Chris Ip, @chrisiptw
45m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AMD

AMD is about to go live with its E3 2019 Next Horizon Gaming event, and we're expecting plenty of new details on their Navi GPU line. Post-Computex, we're waiting to hear more on what these cards can do, including information about ray tracing. While AMD has said little about the feature yet, both Sony and Microsoft have said their new consoles will use these GPUs and support ray tracing. While we might hear some news about CPUs, we're expecting for it to stay gaming-focused. The stream will be live at 3PM PT here:

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

In this article: amd, av, e32019, gaming, gpus, navi, Radeon RX 5700
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr