Watch the Xbox E3 2019 press conference in under 15 minutes

Project Scarlett, Halo Infinite, Gears 5 and more.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
52m ago in Home
Sony skipped E3 this year, and my gosh Microsoft made the most of it. The company used its Xbox briefing to tease Project Scarlett, a powerful new console due "holiday 2020," and the introduction of Project xCloud, a long-awaited game streaming service that launches in October. We also got some glorious trailers for Halo Infinite, Gears 5, an all-new Flight Simulator (it's back!), a Lego-centric update for Forza Horizon 4, and the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, complete with Keanu Reeves cameo appearance. Oh, and Microsoft bought Double Fine, the formerly independent studio behind Psychonauts and Brutal Legend. If you missed the presentation, fear not -- our supercut will bring you up to speed.

