Amazon shuts down its restaurant delivery business in the US

Amazon Restaurants' closure in London might have just been the beginning of the service's complete shutdown. According to GeekWire, the company's food delivery offering will only be serving customers in the US until later this month. A spokesperson told the publication that Amazon Restaurants, which started in Seattle before spreading to other cities in the country, will discontinue its business in the US on June 24th. "Many of the small number of employees affected by this decision have already found new roles at Amazon, and others will be provided personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company," the spokesperson continued.