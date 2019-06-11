'Collection of Mana' brings classic action RPGs to Switch

Square Enix's RPG nostalgia isn't just limited to revamping Final Fantasy games. The developer is releasing Collection of Mana, a bundle of the first three games in the Mana series, on the Nintendo Switch later on June 11th (that's today, if you're reading this in time). They're straightforward ports, but might just hit the spot if you have fond memories of playing the action RPGs in your youth. This is also notable for completists -- it's the first time Trials of Mana (aka Seiken Densetsu 3) has been available in the US.