A 'Dark Crystal' tactical RPG is coming to Switch in 2019

It looks to be another prequel story, given the presence of the Skeksis as antagonists in the game, as well as Netflix's involvement in the project. The player will take on the role of a rebel gelfling, though they'll get a loud little Fizzgig for their party as well. The studio behind the project is BonusXP, which was also responsible for the Stranger Things game. It will be published by Krafton En Masse some time in 2019.