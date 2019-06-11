Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: BonusXP / Engadget
save
Save
share

A 'Dark Crystal' tactical RPG is coming to Switch in 2019

You even get your own Fizzgig to play with.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
BonusXP / Engadget

Sponsored Links

Jim Henson's 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal seems to be having a moment right now. A prequel series will be hitting Netflix in August and now, at today's Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo announced a tactical RPG based in the world of Thra called Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics.

It looks to be another prequel story, given the presence of the Skeksis as antagonists in the game, as well as Netflix's involvement in the project. The player will take on the role of a rebel gelfling, though they'll get a loud little Fizzgig for their party as well. The studio behind the project is BonusXP, which was also responsible for the Stranger Things game. It will be published by Krafton En Masse some time in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

In this article: av, e3, e32019, gaming, nintendo, nintendo direct, nintendodirect
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Kris Naudus @krisnaudus

Kris runs Engadget's awesome product database with an iron fist. She's also written stuff for Anime Insider and Anime News Network, as well as a lengthy stint editing Pokémon things for The Pokémon Company. She still plays the games and seriously can't believe there are 807 Pokémon now.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr