Dropbox's big redesign makes it a lot more useful at work

Dropbox is getting an overhaul. At an event in San Francisco, CEO Drew Houston announced that starting today, Dropbox will be a lot more integrated into the other aspects of your work life. The new interface aims to centralize your contacts, calendar, communication and tools in a single space. The company gave us a sneak peek at the potential of this a few months ago when it allowed its enterprise users to edit Google Docs within Dropbox. Today, however, that ability is now available to all Dropbox users.
Along with Google Docs, Dropbox is also now integrated with Slack, so you can easily message team members on a project. You can also easily add web shortcut URLs in a Dropbox project folder to have all of your links and cloud documents in a single interface.
The new Dropbox is centered around a new rich folder experience. In a single folder, for example, you can view not just the description of a project, you can also see action items, due dates and documentations from all kinds of applications. Dropbox will allow you to have Google Docs live side-by-side Microsoft documents, and have all of them easily accessible and integrated. Powerpoint documents can be edited right inside a Google editor, for example, and all changes will be saved on Dropbox. You can even view files like AutoCAD files inside a Dropbox file viewer, even if you don't have AutoCAD installed. There'll also be a unified search, so you can search across all of your different files from a single place.
Along with the new Dropbox experience, there'll also be a new Dropbox desktop app. However, that is not widely available just yet, and is currently only rolling out to early access enterprise users.
