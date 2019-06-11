Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Paradox Interactive
save
Save
share

'Empire of Sin' is John Romero's new strategy game

A noirish 1920s Chicago joint.
Chris Ip, @chrisiptw
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Paradox Interactive

The godfather of first person shooters, John Romero, is back -- with a strategy game. Empire of Sin showed up on Nintendo's E3 livestream, full of noirish rain-slicked streets, fedoras and tommy guns. In the game, players will shape an organized crime empire in Prohibiton-era 1920s Chicago as one of 14 bosses, with "randomly generated starting conditions" according to its website. Combat is turn-based as gangs take over rival territories and run speakeasies or casinos.

Both Romero -- the creator of the original Wolfenstein, DOOM and Quake games who co-founded id Software -- and his wife Brenda are behind the title. The game is made by Romero Games -- founded in 2015 -- and published by Paradox Interactive. Empire of Sin is set to drop spring 2020 on Switch, PC, Mac, Xbox and Playstation.



Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr