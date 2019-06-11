Show More Results

Engadget giveaway: Win a 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card!

This tiny card packs a surprising amount of storage space.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
1h ago in Gadgetry
The incredible shrinking storage format story continues with SanDisk's latest tiny powerhouse. The Extreme microSDXC now comes with a 1TB capacity option, which can help with the ever-increasing file sizes from 4K UHD video or just store every shot your itchy shutter finger snaps. Read speeds of up to 160MB/s help expedite file transfers and write speeds of up to 90MB/s let you capture more at a faster pace. SanDisk's A2 specs work to improve mobile app performance, and a durable design means less worry if they end up loose in your travel bag.

For this week's giveaway, SanDisk has provided us with one of it's Tardis-like Extreme 1TB microSDXC cards, along with a MobileMate USB 3.0 Reader to make speedy transfers easier across your devices. One lucky reader will get this big little microSD card to fill up with action sports memories and caviar dreams. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card ($450) and one (1) SanDisk MobileMate USB 3 Readers for microSD ($13).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until June 12th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!
By Jon Turi @jonturi

First it was skateboards, then it was DJing and collecting records. But after sorting through all the joys life had to offer (in various odd jobs) I landed at Engadget. It’s a place as weird, complicated and adventurous as one could hope. Well… it sure beats working at the mall.

