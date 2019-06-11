Facebook will launch new Portal models this fall

Facebook has apparently been busy designing new variants of its Portal video chatting devices. According to the company's Vice President of AR/VR, Andrew "Boz" Bosworth, Facebook plans to unveil new Portal models this fall. Bosworth has made the announcement on stage at the Code Conference in Phoenix, where he told the audience that the social network is releasing "new form factors" because "there's a whole new generation of hardware coming out." Facebook, he said, wants "to make sure that human connection, connection between two people, is a first-party experience" on a piece of hardware for the home.