Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: JLab Audio
save
Save
share

JLab's true wireless earbuds offer 70 hours of total listening time

You might not need to plug in all week.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

JLab Audio

JLab Audio might have a simple solution to competing with wireless earbud heavyweights like Apple and Samsung: offer ridiculously long battery life. It just introduced truly wireless Epic Air Sport earbuds whose centerpiece is a claimed 70 hours of total battery life, with 10 in the earbuds themselves and another 60 available through the charging case. If it lives up to the lofty estimates, you could easily blast tunes for a week before having to plug the case in. And did we mention that you can charge your phone with the case?

As you might have guessed by looking at the design, the Epic Air Sport is designed for the sort of active person who'd otherwise consider the Powerbeats Pro and other workout-friendly buds. They're IP66-rated to withstand your sweat, and their over-ear hooks should keep them in place while you're lifting weights at the gym. You can also expect on-the-spot EQ adjustment as well as a "Be Aware" feature that pipes in outside sound to keep you in touch with your surroundings.

The buds are slated to ship in mid-July for $149. Although that doesn't make them the most inexpensive buds in this category, that battery life figure might just tip the balance if you tend to listen all day or just don't like hunting for power sources.

Source: JLab Audio
In this article: audio, av, earbuds, earphones, epic air sport, gear, jlab, jlab audio
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr