JLab's true wireless earbuds offer 70 hours of total listening time

As you might have guessed by looking at the design, the Epic Air Sport is designed for the sort of active person who'd otherwise consider the Powerbeats Pro and other workout-friendly buds. They're IP66-rated to withstand your sweat, and their over-ear hooks should keep them in place while you're lifting weights at the gym. You can also expect on-the-spot EQ adjustment as well as a "Be Aware" feature that pipes in outside sound to keep you in touch with your surroundings.

The buds are slated to ship in mid-July for $149. Although that doesn't make them the most inexpensive buds in this category, that battery life figure might just tip the balance if you tend to listen all day or just don't like hunting for power sources.