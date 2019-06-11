The Link's Awakening Switch remake will let you create dungeons

When The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake arrives on Switch on September 20th, you'll have plenty of options to continue enjoying the game aside from the main story. That's because there's a dungeon creation mode that'll let you forge your own fiendish, heart-shaped stage. You can use chambers (essentially pre-made rooms) you earn while playing to build out your dungeon, and you can claim rewards as you play through your creations.