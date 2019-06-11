'Luigi's Mansion 3' stars a jelly doppelganger named Gooigi

The new game adds a handful of fresh abilities, including something called Gooigi, a skill that creates a jelly version of Luigi that can traverse otherwise unwalkable spots and generally help him out. Walk through water, though, and Gooigi dissolves.

A luxurious hotel getaway with all your friends... What could possibly go wrong? 😱#LuigisMansion 3 creeps onto #NintendoSwitch this year! #NintendoE3 pic.twitter.com/Nj51BMnCGI — Nintendo Europe @ E3 2019 (@NintendoEurope) June 11, 2019

Gooigi is also playable by a second person, turning the game into a co-op adventure. Haunted hotels are less scary with friends, after all. To that end, Luigi's Mansion 3 will also feature online co-op modes with multiple Luigis.