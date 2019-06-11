'Cadence of Hyrule' blends 'Zelda' and beats on June 13th

#CadenceOfHyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of #Zelda drops the beat...this Thursday! 🎶 #NintendoE3 pic.twitter.com/X5E3krUO0g — Nintendo Europe @ E3 2019 (@NintendoEurope) June 11, 2019

The top-down 2D blends the worlds of The Legend of Zelda and Crypt of the NecroDancer. The game plays like Crypt of the NecroDancer, so you'll have to keep the beat while you battle through dungeons. But you'll be able to play as Cadence, Link or Zelda, and the game includes 25 remixed tunes from the Zelda series. If you've been waiting for months to get your hands on this game, the wait is almost over.