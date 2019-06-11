Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom
save
Save
share

'Resident Evil 5' and '6' are coming to Nintendo Switch

For masters of unlocking.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Capcom

You won't have to be content with older Resident Evil games on the Switch for much longer. Capcom is bringing two of its not-quite-newest survival horror titles, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, to Nintendo's platform sometime in the fall. It's not certain just how much will have changed with the port, although they look reasonably intact from the cursory glimpse Nintendo has offered so far. These aren't the franchise's greatest hits -- they will, however, fill in a conspicuous gap for Switch fans.

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr