Elon Musk talks up Tesla's 'Cyberpunk truck,' and 400-mile range EVs

This year at Tesla's annual investor's meeting the conversation went pretty much as we'd expect, with teases of some upcoming products, muttering about negative media coverage and plenty of confidence from CEO Elon Musk. Specifically, he responded to speculation that Tesla is having trouble meeting sales targets by saying that "I want to be clear, there is not a demand problem." According to the company, 90 percent of sales for the Model 3 are going to people who aren't reservation holders, and later on during the event Musk indicated Tesla still isn't thinking of running advertisements.
Noting that electric cars introduced recently still don't have more range than the original Model S when it launched in 2020, Musk said that it won't be long before Tesla offers an electric vehicle capable of going 400 miles between charges.