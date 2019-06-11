The 'Panzer Dragoon' remake arrives on Switch this winter

The Panzer Dragoon series has been around since the days of the Sega Saturn and now stretches across six titles. On Tuesday at its E3 Direct event, Nintendo announced that the venerated shooter series will soon be coming to the Switch with Panzer Dragoon Remake.
Soar through the skies on your armoured blue dragon when #PanzerDragoonRemake for #NintendoSwitch arrives this winter in a new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game – true to the original, with improved graphics and controls! pic.twitter.com/wuTpixyDBF— Nintendo Europe @ E3 2019 (@NintendoEurope) June 11, 2019
The new version will reportedly remain true to the 1995 original, but will sport improved graphics and controls.