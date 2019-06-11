Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
The 'Panzer Dragoon' remake arrives on Switch this winter

The on-rail shooter returns for more high flying action.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in AV
Nintendo

The Panzer Dragoon series has been around since the days of the Sega Saturn and now stretches across six titles. On Tuesday at its E3 Direct event, Nintendo announced that the venerated shooter series will soon be coming to the Switch with Panzer Dragoon Remake.

The new version will reportedly remain true to the 1995 original, but will sport improved graphics and controls.

