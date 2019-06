The classic Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening first released in 1993 on the Game Boy and now there's a release date for its Switch remake: September 20th this year. In the game, Link is shipwrecked on Koholint Island -- not Hyrule for a change. The remaster will retain the classic top-down gameplay but with fresh, vibrant graphics. And there's a new twist: what appears to be a make-your-own-dungeon mode.