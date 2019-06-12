Google will work with LGBTQ+ groups on harassment policies

Earlier this month, YouTube declined to remove videos of right-wing commentator Steven Crowder, even though they contain homophobic and racist speech targeted at Vox host Carlos Maza. YouTube claimed the videos were "clearly hurtful" but didn't violate any of its policies. Understandably, YouTube was criticized for its decision. In his email, Pichai said he especially regrets "that this happened during Pride month when we should be celebrating the incredible LGBTQ+ community you all have built at Google."

Pichai said it's important to him that the company continues "to work hard to ensure Google is a place where everyone feels included." He said YouTube is taking a hard look at its harassment policies and will consult with many groups. "I am committed to taking action and working with you all to make our workplace more inclusive and to ensure our products work for everyone," he wrote. Given all of the walkouts Google employees have conducted, we hope Pichai's letter indicates and honest attempt to improve company culture and policies and that it's not just an attempt to appease.

You can read Pichai's full email below: