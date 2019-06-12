LG launches the first IPS gaming displays with 1ms response time

The larger model comes with a curved, wide-angle monitor and 37.5-inch screen, a resolution of 3840 x 1600 and a brightness of 450 nits. The second model has a smaller 27-inch display, a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a brightness of 350 nits. These specs aside, their main headline is their smooth motion. As well as the one-millisecond response time, both boast high refresh rates: 144 Hz for the smaller model and up to 175 Hz for the larger one. They're also both compatible with Nvidia's motion-smoothing G-SYNC technology.

No word yet on pricing, although they probably won't be cheap. LG is currently exhibiting both the larger (model 38GL950G) and smaller (model 27GL850) monitors at Nvidia's space at E3, and says that pre-orders for the 27-inch monitor will open on July 1st in the US, with availability in Europe later this year.