Netflix renews 'Russian' Doll for a second season

Seeing as Nadia was able to face her demons by the end of season one and let go of the guilt that was causing the time loop in the first place, not everyone might be happy with another run. But Lyonne and the show's producers told THR after the first season launched that they pitched Russian Doll as a three-season series. They're planning to make Nadia a part of all three seasons, though Lyonne said that her ideas for the show include making it a "kind of out-there anthology." We'll have to wait for Netflix to release more details to find out what route they decide to take.

Did you get the news? 'Cause you're about to die. Season 2 of #RussianDoll is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/keE0gN35I8 — Russian Doll (@RussianDoll) June 11, 2019