Image credit: Samsung
Samsung's next The Wall TV can stretch to 292 inches with 8K

Who needs actual walls?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
42m ago in AV
Samsung's 146-inch The Wall TV? That's for chumps. The electronics giant is fulfilling its promises of a home version by introducing The Wall Luxury, an even more ambitious TV designed for the poshest of abodes. It starts at 'just' 73 inches and 1080p, but its MicroLED tech lets it scale all the way to 292 inches and 8K. That's over 24 feet in the diagonal, folks. You could very nearly cover a large living room wall with your screen. Appropriately, Samsung is hyping up the use of its Ambient Mode to decorate your space with art when you're not using the TV. You can certainly afford the power bill if you can afford this model, after all.

It's even a quality set outside of these intimidating figures, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR technology that can hit an eye-searing 2,000-nit brightness.

The Wall Luxury will be available worldwide in July. Samsung hasn't detailed the pricing as we write this, but let's be honest -- if you need to ask, you're probably not the target audience for this behemoth. You may have to "settle" for Samsung's $100,000 Q900 or alternatives like Sony's $70,000 98-inch Z9G.

Source: Samsung Newsroom
In this article: 8k, av, gear, microled, samsung, television, the wall, the wall luxury, tv
Jon has been hooked on tech ever since he tried a Compaq PC clone when he was five. He's big on mobile and is one of those precious few people who wears his smartwatch with pride. He's also an unapologetic Canadian: Don't be surprised if you get an earful about poutine or the headaches with Canadian carriers.

