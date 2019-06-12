Samsung's next The Wall TV can stretch to 292 inches with 8K

It's even a quality set outside of these intimidating figures, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR technology that can hit an eye-searing 2,000-nit brightness.

The Wall Luxury will be available worldwide in July. Samsung hasn't detailed the pricing as we write this, but let's be honest -- if you need to ask, you're probably not the target audience for this behemoth. You may have to "settle" for Samsung's $100,000 Q900 or alternatives like Sony's $70,000 98-inch Z9G.