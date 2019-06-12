Uber upgrades its Jump scooters and bikes

"Uber is innovating new mobility hardware to make it safer and easier for people to choose bikes and scooters over cars," Uber Head of New Mobility Rachel Holt said in a statement shared by TechCrunch. Jump, which Uber acquired back in April, has partnered with a new, unnamed manufacturer to build its second generation of e-scooters.

Uber has much to gain from building a safer e-scooter as it aims to grow its "last-mile" transportation solution. An increasing number of accidents and deaths on e-scooters have raised serious questions over the safety of the battery-powered vehicles. Uber's e-bikes and e-scooters will be leaving San Antonio this week after the city decided to put restrictions in place after complaints of crowded sidewalks and accidents. The new Jump electric scooters will be deployed across the U.S. on June 24, and in Europe later this summer, while new electric bikes will follow later this year.