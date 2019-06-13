Show More Results

Image credit: Corsair
Corsair gaming mouse detects its center of gravity for better tuning

There's also an ambidextrous mouse to help lefties.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Gaming mice have long had adjustable weights to offer your ideal balance between speed and heft, but you're frequently asked to determine that balance on your own. You won't have to put in quite so much guesswork with Corsair's Nightsword. The peripheral includes a "smart" system that automatically identifies the mouse's center of gravity in real time, helping you load weights in a way that matches your mousing style. It should be a capable rodent beyond this, too, with an 18,000DPI optical sensor, ten programmable buttons and (since it's 2019) four-zone RGB lighting.

The Nightsword is available for $80. If you're looking for something less flashy or happen to be a southpaw, there's also another option. The $40 M55 RGB Pro (below) revolves around an ambidextrous design that will be friendlier to lefties. It has 'just' a 12,400DPI sensor, eight programmable buttons and simpler RGB lighting, but that should be more than enough if you're just looking for a solid option for everyday gaming.

Corsair M55 RGB Pro gaming mouse

