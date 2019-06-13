Corsair gaming mouse detects its center of gravity for better tuning

Gaming mice have long had adjustable weights to offer your ideal balance between speed and heft, but you're frequently asked to determine that balance on your own. You won't have to put in quite so much guesswork with Corsair's Nightsword. The peripheral includes a "smart" system that automatically identifies the mouse's center of gravity in real time, helping you load weights in a way that matches your mousing style. It should be a capable rodent beyond this, too, with an 18,000DPI optical sensor, ten programmable buttons and (since it's 2019) four-zone RGB lighting.