Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Watch Elon Musk and Todd Howard's E3 chat at 3PM ET

Who knows? Maybe we'll find out 'Skyrim' is coming to the Model 3.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
It's the final day of E3 2019 and for some reason, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is chatting on stage about "games, cars, space and everything in between" with Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard. Musk has a clear interest in games -- he even wrote and sold one when he was 12. He's also put a number of them on Tesla dashboards, including Asteroids, Super Breakout and 2048.

Musk and Howard's conversation takes place at 3PM ET on the show floor at E3 Coliseum, a series of panels related to many of the games showcased at the expo. You can watch the livestream of their exchange below.

Who knows? Maybe they have a surprise in store. Skyrim is playable just about everywhere else, so why not on a Model 3 screen?

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

