Google's Area 120 made a free, drag-and-drop 3D game builder

Game Builder uses a drag-and-drop, card-based visual programming system, which doesn't require any coding. Though, if you want to take things up a level, you can build your own cards in Javascript. There are thousands of 3D models to work with when you're building characters. And the tool is meant to be collaborative -- multiple users can build or play games simultaneously. Google hopes it will appeal to everyone from novice to experienced game designers and says you can slap together a game in 10 minutes or spend hours crafting one. You can find Game Builder on Steam for PC and Mac.