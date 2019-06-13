Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: fongfong2 via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Huawei's lock screens unexpectedly turn into advertisements

The company says it’s investigating.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
204 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

fongfong2 via Getty Images

According to Huawei users on Twitter, ads for the hotel reservation site Booking.com are popping up on the lock screen of some Huawei smartphones. As Android Police reports, the ads seem to appear on devices using the preinstalled landscape wallpapers. They've been spotted in several countries -- including the UK, Netherlands, Ireland, South Africa, Norway and Germany -- and on various models.

On Twitter, users were quick to question and criticize the ads. Given Huawei's recent press, the company certainly doesn't need more bad publicity. And while Huawei has scaled back smartphone production, we doubt this is a move to boost revenue. When Engadget reached out to Huawei for comment, a spokesperson said the company is investigating and that it will provide more details when it has them.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr