Huawei's lock screens unexpectedly turn into advertisements

#Huawei has turned the random landscape backgrounds on the lock screen into ads. Wtf fuck this pic.twitter.com/6dAUeu17Jf — Alex (@ValexWhoa) June 13, 2019

On Twitter, users were quick to question and criticize the ads. Given Huawei's recent press, the company certainly doesn't need more bad publicity. And while Huawei has scaled back smartphone production, we doubt this is a move to boost revenue. When Engadget reached out to Huawei for comment, a spokesperson said the company is investigating and that it will provide more details when it has them.