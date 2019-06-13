Geek out over the NVIDIA RTX 2080 or 2080 Ti

It's been almost a year since editor Devindra Hardawar reviewed NVIDIA's RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, and they've since become staples for 4K gaming or consumers dipping their toes into real time ray tracing. Though the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti were much more expensive than the previous generation of NVIDIA GPUs, they claimed excellent gaming performance (beyond 60 fps in the case of the RTX 2080 Ti) and excelled at keeping the system cool (with both cards warming to 81 degrees Celsius). The GPUs earned Engadget Scores of 85 and 86 respectively, but haven't yet received any user reviews on their product pages.
However, Devindra's review was published nine months ago: There were fewer game titles optimized for the new tech and it was too early to see how ray-tracing might be most useful. If you're a fan of, or use the RTX 2080 or 2080 Ti, tell us how your time with them has gone: How do you feel about the current lineup of games developed for the graphics cards? Are you impressed by the ray tracing technology you've seen? How do the NVIDIA cards compare to the Radeon VII? Leave a user review for either card (or both) on their respective product pages and tell us all about the ups and downs of working with NVIDIAs popular GPUs.
