Target launches same-day delivery across the US

Target is expanding its same-day delivery service to just about everyone. The giant retailer announced today that customers in 47 states will now be able to place orders on Target.com and have them delivered in as little as one hour. Deliveries will cost a flat fee of $9.99 and will be fulfilled by Shipt, a delivery startup acquired by Target in 2017.
Target customers have a selection of 65,000 items for delivery to their door through Target.com. The retailer has marked same-day eligible items on its website so shoppers can easily browse items that can be delivered that day and add them to their cart. While deliveries will cost $9.99, if you find yourself frequently using the service, you can become a Shipt member for $99 per year and get free delivery on purchases of over $35.
Target's move into same-day shipping shouldn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as its biggest competitors have also made advances in the space. Walmart has been working on same-day delivery service for groceries but has struggled to get it the service the ground. Amazon has also experimented with same-day delivery at times. Both Amazon and Walmart offer next-day delivery on some items.