Microsoft's built-in Linux kernel for Windows 10 is ready for testing

Just as promised, Microsoft has delivered a built of Windows 10 to members of its Insiders beta program that includes Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. It was announced just last month at the Build event, and the tech included in Preview Build 18917 (20H1) should bring much faster I/O performance than the previous emulator showed.

The company's Command Line blog has more details on how to make it all work, but for real-world benchmarks we'll have to wait for testers to update and interface with it using Linux distributions that are either sideloaded or installed from the Windows Store.