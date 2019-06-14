'Fall Guys' is a mini-game battle royale with up to 100 jelly-bean dudes

The plan is to support around 30 mini games and up to 100 players at once, eliminating those at the bottom of the heap after each round. Mediatonic may even throw in some Twitch integration down the line, allowing viewers to select items and courses, or join games en masse with their favorite streamers.

Fall Guys is slated to hit PC and PlayStation 4 in 2020. It's a special game for Mediatonic, as the British studio makes the bulk of its money building licensed products, such as Gears Pop!, Fantastic Beasts: Cases from the Wizarding World and Fable Fortune. It's also the studio behind the high-definition remake of Hatoful Boyfriend, the best pigeon-dating simulator in existence.