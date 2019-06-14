Fox Sports created a USWNT Snapchat AR lens for the World Cup

Fox Sports created an AR Snapchat lens for Snap, which currently features a virtual version of Morgan along with a reminder of the team's next group-stage game against Chile on Sunday. Fox Sports plans to update the lens for each USWNT game throughout the tournament.

The broadcaster created 3D scans of each US player before the tournament, which enabled dynamic rendering of Morgan in the lens. Fox Sports told Engadget it doesn't have plans to use players other than Morgan in the lens for now, but it hasn't ruled out doing so. You can find the lens by searching for Fox Sports in Lens Explorer or find it here.