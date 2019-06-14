IK Multimedia’s $250 drum machine is available now

IK Multimedia's $250 drum machine, Uno Drum, is available starting today. The company announced the portable, battery-powered device last month, but we weren't sure when it would be available.
Sponsored Links
The Uno Drum packs six analog drum sounds and 54 PCM samples. It has 12 different percussive elements, and 100 built-in "kits," though there are plenty of ways to create your own mashups and adjust the parameters for each sound. The setup is oddly flat, with capacitive switches covered in an '80s-style membrane. IK Multimedia hopes Uno Drum's portability, size and price will win over musicians and performers on the go, and that it might complement the Uno Synth.