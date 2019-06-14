IK Multimedia’s $250 drum machine is available now

The Uno Drum packs six analog drum sounds and 54 PCM samples. It has 12 different percussive elements, and 100 built-in "kits," though there are plenty of ways to create your own mashups and adjust the parameters for each sound. The setup is oddly flat, with capacitive switches covered in an '80s-style membrane. IK Multimedia hopes Uno Drum's portability, size and price will win over musicians and performers on the go, and that it might complement the Uno Synth.