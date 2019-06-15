BMW teases M concept car blending technology and performance

Where the Vision iNEXT used tech to offer a more luxurious, hands-off ride, the Vision M Next will rely on it to "enhance driving pleasure." This will be the anti-autonomous car, in other words -- it's all about making manual control more exciting. While it's not certain what that entails, it's easy to imagine advanced performance driving assists as well as more information about the car's status. Car magazine suggested that the Vision M Next could represent a replacement for the i8, complete with upgraded electric and gas motors.

You should get more details about the car at a presentation later in June. As with BMW's other concepts, this probably won't represent exactly what you'll get from a future production car. Instead, it's more likely to serve as a showcase for technologies that will reach multiple vehicles in the years ahead.