Tesla starts selling used Model 3 cars online

As with Tesla's existing used car sales, each vehicle has to go through a 70-point inspection and comes with either a four-year, 50,000-mile warranty or a two-year, 100,000-mile warranty. In theory, you won't have to worry that the previous owner ran down the battery or was hiding a production defect.

There are reasons you might want to hold off. Tesla now makes Autopilot standard on its cars where it was only an option on earlier versions, and it tends to subtly refine aspects like build quality over time. Even so, this may be your best bet at hopping into a Model 3 without either paying a steep premium or having to settle for entry-level specs.