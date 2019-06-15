Tesla starts selling used Model 3 cars online

Until now, buying a used Tesla Model 3 has usually entailed tracking down a reseller or spotting a sale from an individual owner. Now, though, it's just a matter of visiting Tesla's website. The EV maker has started selling used Model 3s online in the San Francisco Bay Area, and some of them are potentially good deals (if not as good as you often see with used cars). You can pay slightly over $40,000 for a 2017 Long Range model where you'd be happy to get a brand new Standard Range Plus version for that much.
As with Tesla's existing used car sales, each vehicle has to go through a 70-point inspection and comes with either a four-year, 50,000-mile warranty or a two-year, 100,000-mile warranty. In theory, you won't have to worry that the previous owner ran down the battery or was hiding a production defect.
There are reasons you might want to hold off. Tesla now makes Autopilot standard on its cars where it was only an option on earlier versions, and it tends to subtly refine aspects like build quality over time. Even so, this may be your best bet at hopping into a Model 3 without either paying a steep premium or having to settle for entry-level specs.