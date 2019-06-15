Walmart Grocery's Amazon Prime Now rival costs $98 per year

The FAQs also say that customers don't need to do anything special to use it. They just need to build a basket and book a time slot, like usual. Customers can even get a $15 day free trial when they sign up for the service on Walmart Grocery, whether they choose to pay monthly or yearly. It completely removes the need to pay a per-order fee, which costs around $10 or so, making it a worthwhile investment for those who find themselves getting groceries delivered from Walmart more than once a month.

That said, Amazon Prime might cost a bit more at $119, but it comes with free delivery even for non-grocery items, as well as access to Prime Video, free ebooks and other perks. Walmart's grocery delivery service had a hard time getting off the ground. The company doesn't have its own network of delivery personnel and only relies on third-party partners. Its partnership with Deliv, Uber and Lyft didn't work out, but if Delivery Unlimited is already live across the US, then its other collaborators might have gotten on board.