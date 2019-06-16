American Airlines offers satellite WiFi to its entire mainline fleet

The airline also plans to install power outlets in every seat for its mainline and two-class regional fleets, and expects to roll out tablet holders to most narrowbody aircraft.

You'll usually have to pay to go online mid-flight. While American does offer free Apple Music streaming, others have been offering free messaging. Delta has even started testing free WiFi. Still, this beats having to either struggle with mid-air WiFi or wait until landing to reconnect with the outside world.