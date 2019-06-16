Florida allows self-driving car tests without backup drivers

The measure takes effect July 1st.

There are already plans to test driverless cars in Florida, such as Ford's Miami campaign. This could encourage others who want to take advantage of the climate and looser rules, though. And right now, there are few states that allow completely driver-free tests on their roads -- for some companies, this might be the best (or only) testing option.

The question is whether or not the technology is ready. Although self-driving car crashes are still relatively rare, there are concerns that Uber's fatal crash and other incidents are signs that autonomous driving still has a ways to go before it's truly safe for public testing.