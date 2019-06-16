India plans to launch space station by 2030

More details are expected to come after India's first human mission in 2022. It's currently focused on an uncrewed lander mission to the Moon that should launch on July 15th.

If everything goes according to plan, this will make India part of a very exclusive club. Apart from the partner countries involved with the International Space Station, only China, Russia and the US have operated orbital homes away from home. It also shows that India intends to catch up on many aspects of space flight -- it fully intends on competing with spaceflight veterans.