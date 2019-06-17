FCC task force will help connect farms and ranches

This spring the FCC pledged to bring broadband to more than 100,000 rural homes and businesses, and earlier this month, the FCC authorized $166.8 million to expand broadband access in underserved rural regions. It makes sense that the FCC would want to work with farmers and ranchers as it embarks on this rural push, especially given broadband's potential to modernize agriculture.

But the FCC has more than a few wary critics. Earlier this year, the Commission said rural broadband access is improving "on a reasonable and timely basis" -- though that claim was quickly disputed. Its efforts to bridge the digital divide have attracted more critics, who point to things like the agency's recent vote to limit funds available for rural schools and libraries. There's also doubt around the FCC's data, suggesting fewer people have access to high-speed internet than the Commission lets on. While the new task force could give farmers and ranchers a say in broadband deployment, whether it will have any significant impact remains to be seen.