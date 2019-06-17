Microsoft's To-Do app is now available for Mac

A Mac option for Microsoft To-Do will be good news for any former devotees of Wunderlist, which the software giant purchased back in 2017 and (to no one's surprise) discontinued in order to replace it with its own productivity tool. While some found the early version of Microsoft To-Do lacking, later updates added subtasks and list-sharing. To-Do also syncs with Outlook, an added perk for anyone who relies on the email app for work. If you want to give it a shot, you can download To-Do for Mac from the Mac App Store today.