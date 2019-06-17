The Morning After: 'Pokémon Go' cheaters never prosper

It might be your best chance to get the EV you want.

Tesla starts selling used Model 3 cars online

The EV maker has started selling used Model 3s online in the San Francisco Bay Area, and some of them are potentially good deals (if not as good as you often see with used cars). There's some extra peace of mind here, too. As with Tesla's existing in-person used-car sales, each vehicle goes through a 70-point inspection and comes with either a four-year, 50,000-mile warranty or a two-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

One selection of hacked apps is apparently ruining Niantic's games.

Niantic sues group of alleged 'Pokémon Go' cheaters

Niantic is holding Global++ to account for its unauthorized versions of Pokémon Go, Ingress and even Harry Potter: Wizards Unite -- which isn't even out yet. The company says the modified mobile apps not only violate intellectual property rights but "undermine the integrity of the gaming experience."

It's all to allow teams to focus on the development of 'New World' and 'Crucibles,' apparently.

Amazon Game Studios reportedly lays off dozens in shake-up

Timing is everything, so why did Amazon decide to lay off dozens of its Game Studios employees on the last day of E3, the world's biggest gaming show? The company reportedly told affected employees that they only have 60 days to find new positions within Amazon. If they fail to do so within that period, they'll have to leave the company with (thankfully) a severance package in tow.

The company's statement reads: "Amazon Game Studios is reorganizing some of our teams to allow us to prioritize development of New World, Crucible and new unannounced projects we're excited to reveal in the future."

We've come a long way from unplugging your sibling's controller.

A brief history of cheating at video games

Andrew Tarantola takes us through the history of video-game cheating, from the Konami code all the way up to Valve's Anti-Cheat system.

