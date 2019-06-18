Westwood’s 1997 ‘Blade Runner’ is playable again on PC

ScummVM is making the game playable again. Earlier this week, the company put out a call for people to test is Blade Runner support, or "Blade Runners who will help find, chase, and retire bugs which escaped from the off-world data colonies." Rock Paper Shotgun points out that, as with other ScummVM games, you'll need the original data files. Blade Runner support will run them in a rebuilt environment on your modern system and avoid the glitches the game has on current versions of Windows. In exchange, ScummVM is looking for feedback and bug reports.

This should please fans who held onto the game, but those who tossed the discs might be kicking themselves. In the meantime, we'll keep our fingers crossed for a downloadable re-release.